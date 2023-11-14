Judith A. Steele (Judy), 81, of The Villages FL, passed away on November 6, 2023 after a long battle with cancer.

Judy was born in Somerville, MA to John McIsaac and Laura Roy on July 3, 1942. She went to St Catherine’s of Genoa Grammar School followed by Somerville High School graduating in 1960. After graduation she worked for a monument company in Boston for a few years, and later spent over 30 years working for Federal Heating. Judy married her high school sweet heart, Richard J Steele in 1963. They were married for 60 years at the time of her passing.

Judy is survived by her sister, Jayne Conroy, of Attleboro, MA and her brother Lawrence McIsaac, of The Villages, FL. She also leaves behind her 3 children and their spouses Robert L Steele and his wife Sarah MH Steele; Richard E Steele and his wife Tina M Steele and Daughter Lynda M Britt. Judy also has 9 grandchildren and 5 great grand-children.

Judy is predeceased by her brother, John McIsaac, of Juno Beach, FL.

After raising her family and working in Massachusetts. Judy and Dick moved to The Villages in Florida to enjoy their retirement. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, playing mahjong, reading and going to the beach.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 from 2pm – 4pm at Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society at 3990 E.SR44, Ste 105, Wildwood, Florida 34785. A Celebration of Life will also be held in Massachusetts at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Judy’s honor to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, which was a charity near and dear to her heart. Donations can be mailed to: St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or go to www.stjude.org and reference memorial account number 23689907.