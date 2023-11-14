72.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Man up and stop the anonymous complaints

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

That is the most ridiculous thing that I have read in a long time about Community Watch reporting anonymous complaints. Complaints, number one, should not be anonymous. Man up!

James Ridge
Village of Palo Alto

 

