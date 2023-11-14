Man up and stop the anonymous complaints

To the Editor:
That is the most ridiculous thing that I have read in a long time about Community Watch reporting anonymous complaints. Complaints, number one, should not be anonymous. Man up!
James Ridge
Village of Palo Alto
