69.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
type here...

Thomas Clarke

By Staff Report
Thomas Clarke
Thomas Clarke

Thomas Clarke, age 79, passed away on October 17th , 2023, in The Villages, Florida after a battle with cancer.

Tom was born on August 1st , 1944, in Evanston, Illinois to Thomas and Dorothy Clarke. Being from a military Family, he traveled a lot as a child and graduated from Albany High School in Albany, Georgia in 1962. He married his High School sweetheart Cathy Delaney in 1965 before entering the Navy, going on to take a job with The United States Defense Department after 4 years of service.

His career spanned 30 years before retiring to The Villages. Tom was also dedicated to the game of golf and was the coordinator of two large golf groups in The Villages which continue today. His other passion was being a Long-time DJ at The Pub and he also enjoyed performing with his daughter Robin sometimes. He coordinated a karaoke group in The Villages for which he was also a part of.

Tom is survived by his loving wife Cathy, his son Paul, Ann, daughter Robin, Son-in-law David O’Donnell, grandson Matthew, 18, Carol & Ronny Snider, Vickie & Bob Lancaster, Brothers John Clarke, Debbie, John Bullock, Debbie, and Sister Jackie Maxwell, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He also dearly loved his deceased younger brother Charlie Clarke and sister Jeannie VanBree, as well as his sisters Judy Logan and Janet Rogers.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Friends & Family on November 16th from 2-4pm @ Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center off CR. 466 at 3975 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages, FL.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Man up and stop the anonymous complaints

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends it’s time to “man up” and end anonymous complaints.

Trump ramps up threats against fellow Americans

A Village of Virginia Trace resident has a stark warning about Donald Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We have a problem that needs to be addressed

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a problem in her neighborhood.

Speeding and other problems with golf carts in The Villages

A Village of Hemingway resident looks back with fondness on a time when speeders in golf carts got tickets. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We’d love to see you at Stonecrest

Another Stonecrester writes in to say the welcome mat is out at his community in Summerfield.

Photos