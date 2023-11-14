Unlicensed teen from Mexico arrested after running stop sign

An unlicensed teen from Mexico was arrested after running a stop sign.

Jose Alexander Gomez-Delgado, 19, was driving a black Dodge SUV at about 10:30 p.m. Friday traveling south on Old Dixie Highway at Griffin View Drive when he failed to stop at the stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Gomez-Delgado admitted he did not have driver’s license and was identified by his Mexico ID card.

He said he “stays with family around the area but could not give an address,” the officer noted in the report. The license plate on the SUV had been assigned to a white 2009 Chevy van. Both vehicles had the same registered owner.

Gomez-Delgado was arrested for driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.