We have a problem that needs to be addressed

To the Editor:

I live on Victory Drive in the Village of Osceola Hills. To leave my village, I go south on Victory to Deskin Lane and turn left on Deskin to exit Osceola. At the corner of Deskin and Victory, a homeowner has three very tall spruce-looking trees that block the view on Deskin. Everyone has to pull up even with the stop sign to see if there is a vehicle coming down Deskin. I am surprised that no one has complained to have these trees cut back or removed so they can see oncoming traffic.

Angie Fails

Village of Osceola Hills