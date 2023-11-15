69.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Alligator and great blue heron sharing space in the Village Of Collier

By Staff Report

This alligator and great blue heron were happy to share the shore by a pond in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!

