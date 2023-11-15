Ann Marie Herrick

August 22, 1936 – November 11, 2023

Ann Marie Flower Herrick 87, of Boyertown, PA, The Villages, FL, Lansdale, PA; and Edina MN, left this world peacefully on November 11, 2023.

Ann had worked at Northwest Airlines in Chicago and Minneapolis, at Wanamakers and at the Lactona Corporation. Ann was an avid knitter and enjoyed bestowing handmade gifts to family, and hosting friends for picnics and at holiday time.

She is survived by her three sisters: Patty Flower Krueger, Julie Flower Hansen, and Betty Flower Umphrey; and her sons Paul D. Herrick and Peter C. Herrick, and her grandchildren Isabella and Mason Herrick, along with many beloved and treasured nieces and nephews.

Ann will be laid to rest beside her husband of 51 years, David N. Herrick at the Florida National Cemetery, in Bushnell, FL. Now at peace and free from worry.