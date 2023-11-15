71.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
type here...

Ann Marie Herrick

By Staff Report
Ann Marie Herrick
Ann Marie Herrick

Ann Marie Herrick
August 22, 1936 – November 11, 2023

Ann Marie Flower Herrick 87, of Boyertown, PA, The Villages, FL, Lansdale, PA; and Edina MN, left this world peacefully on November 11, 2023.

Ann had worked at Northwest Airlines in Chicago and Minneapolis, at Wanamakers and at the Lactona Corporation. Ann was an avid knitter and enjoyed bestowing handmade gifts to family, and hosting friends for picnics and at holiday time.

She is survived by her three sisters: Patty Flower Krueger, Julie Flower Hansen, and Betty Flower Umphrey; and her sons Paul D. Herrick and Peter C. Herrick, and her grandchildren Isabella and Mason Herrick, along with many beloved and treasured nieces and nephews.

Ann will be laid to rest beside her husband of 51 years, David N. Herrick at the Florida National Cemetery, in Bushnell, FL. Now at peace and free from worry.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to obnoxious people living in The Villages

A Village of Hillsborough resident says a recent Letter to the Editor did not offer an accurate presentation of The Villages. She tries to correct the record.

Stonecrester an embarrassment to our community

A Stonecrester is not happy about a fellow resident’s call to keep local golfers, including Villagers, off the gated community’s golf course. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I’d never share a foxhole with Donald Trump

A Village of Amelia resident says he would never share a foxhole with former President Donald Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Man up and stop the anonymous complaints

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends it’s time to “man up” and end anonymous complaints.

Trump ramps up threats against fellow Americans

A Village of Virginia Trace resident has a stark warning about Donald Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos