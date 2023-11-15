71.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Response to obnoxious people living in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am writing in response to the daughter visiting her mother who feels that Villagers are obnoxious and entitled. This paints an inaccurate description of our town. I have encountered many compassionate and understanding residents. Is traffic an issue? Absolutely. Will there always be road hogs? Absolutely. However; these habits cane be found anywhere. Have you ever tried to cross the street in Italy? You take your life in your hands.
If I have a problem, anyone of my neighbors would be right over. If I needed a ride to the doctors, my neighbors would help. We are an aging community who assist each other when needed.
The Villages is a great place for retirees. My husband and I have a great life here. Please remember, you never know what is going on in someone’s day; a smile and a little understanding goes a long way.

Barbara DiLeo
Village of Hillsborough

 

Letters to the Editor

