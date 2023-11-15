Serial shoplifter nabbed after allegedly stealing hair dye at Walmart

A serial shoplifter was nabbed after allegedly stealing hair dye and other merchandise at Walmart.

Jessica Lydia Ambros, 33, of Summerfield, was being held this week at the Marion County Jail following her arrest on a warrant charging her in an Oct. 5 incident at a Walmart store in Ocala.

In that incident, Ambros was in the store on Bahia Avenue for about three hours “walking around,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She selected two hair color kits, drill bits and Head & Shoulders shampoo and tried to leave through the store’s tire center without paying for the merchandise.

At the time, Ambros gave deputies a false name. A few days later, deputies heard from Ambros’ sister who complained that Ambros had lied about her identity and had given her name to law enforcement.

Ambros is facing charges of theft and using a false identity to adversely affect another.

Ambros has a history of arrests:

• Ambros served nearly two months in the Sumter County Detention Center after her arrest on New Year’s Day 2022 in the theft of $642 in merchandise at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. The Euclid, Ohio, tried to push a cart containing 92 items out of the store without paying for the merchandise.

• She had been convicted in 2018 in connection with the theft of video games and Nintendo switch controllers at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.