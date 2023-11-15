Stephen Paul Grubba, 59, passed away May 30, 2023 in The Villages, Florida.

Raised in Southfield, Michigan, Steve attended Southfield High School where he was involved in many extracurricular activities. He was known as “Mr. Sports” in the community for his show on the school’s in-house radio station, WSHJ.

After attending Michigan State University and Lawrence Technological University, Steve relocated to South Carolina. He considered Greer/Greenville his home for 23+ years. He was the founder of Superior Staffing Services, creating for himself a fulfilling career finding jobs for hundreds of people. He enjoyed travelling, playing softball and hockey with his friends. He was a popular PA announcer for the Greenville Growl games, the local ACHL professional hockey team, as well as the Greenville Braves baseball games. In 2020 he moved to central Florida.

Steve was a huge fan of many sports teams including the Detroit Lions, Toronto Blue Jays, Michigan State Spartans and the Detroit Tigers. He was an outside-the-box guy, providing creativity to everything he did. He was an extremely talented DIY guy – there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. He was a skilled painter, lifelong king of karaoke, loved to cook and was a master of the grill.

Steve had a unique personality. A one-of-a-kind. He was never afraid to be himself. When people think of Steve, these are the qualities that come to mind. He was a genuine man who loved his friends. They were his family. He was stubborn and strong willed, but had a great sense of humor and an enormous heart for those he cared about. If you really knew Steve, you would know that he would probably want it mentioned that he was a handsome guy with great hair and perfect white teeth, and knew how to charm the ladies.

Steve made an impact on many lives. He will be forever loved and missed by his many friends.

To honor Steve, consider making a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in his memory.