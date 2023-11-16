Additional ‘No Fishing’ signs will be going up at pond in The Villages

Additional “No Fishing” signs will be going up at a pond in The Villages.

In July, residents of the Allandale Villas spoke out about their concerns about the pond which is located off County Road 466A and on the 8th hole of the Truman Executive Golf Course, near Sumter Senior Living. As a result of residents’ concerns, the Community Development District 7 Board or Supervisors decided to post a “No Fishing” sign.

However, Supervisor Ed Coleman at Thursday’s meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center said he had walked around the pond with District Property Management personnel and found that the sign had been posted on the wrong side of the pond. In addition to moving that sign, three more signs will be put up.

Coleman said the cost for the signs should be nominal.

“I think that is going to be resolved pretty quick,” Coleman said.

Last week, a Village of Linden Isle woman went before her board of supervisors, also complaining about fishermen at a pond near her home.