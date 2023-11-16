Complaint lodged about overgrown grass and weeds at dead Villager’s villa

A complaint lodged about overgrown grass and weeds at a dead Villager’s villa prompted a public hearing.

The home owned by the late Roberta Larsen at 997 Davit Place the Margaux Villas in the Village of Hemingway was the subject of the public hearing Thursday before the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The complaint was received Sept. 8 by Community Standards. Larsen is dead and her property is in probate.

A sign in the yard indicated the property is being managed by Mortgage Specialists International. Community Standards reached out to Mortgage Specialists International, but did not receive a response.

A recent inspection revealed the grass has been mowed, but the weeds were still in place.

The board agreed to give the homeowner seven days to remove the weeds and bring the property into compliance. If not, the District will have the property maintained at a cost of $250 per occurrence.