Viola Berniece Worch

Viola Berniece “Bea” (Ketring) Worch, died on November 9, 2023, at the age of 95 years in Fairhope, AL.

She was born to Ethel (Thorpe) and Everett Ketring on August 21, 1928, in Arba, IN. She was the 8th of 10 children. After graduating from Spartanburg High School in 1946, she worked at Crosley Shelvador. She married Robert Eugene on December 25, 1947, in Arba, IN. She loved Bob dearly until his death earlier this year on September 20, 2023. They celebrated 75 years of marriage in 2022 with their family in attendance. Together, they had 3 children: Robert E., Jr. (1948), Randal L. (1952), and Eric A. “Rick” (1958).

Bea worked in branch management in the banking industry. She and Bob resided in several towns in Indiana including Frankfort and Jeffersonville. They moved to Russell, KY in 1978. The couple enjoyed most of their retirement years residing in The Villages in Lady Lake, FL. In 2019, they moved to Homestead Village in Fairhope, AL to be near their eldest son, Bob.

Although Bea worked fulltime, she took immense prided in being a wife, homemaker, and mother. She was a skilled cook, seamstress, and gardener, as well as a good golfer. Bea is survived by her three sons, four grandchildren, and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and six sisters. Bea’s ashes will be interred next to Bob’s at Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort, AL. May they rest together eternally in blissful happiness.