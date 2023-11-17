68.4 F
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Antoinea “Toni” Love Powell

By Staff Report
Toni Love Powell of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2023 at 88. She was born to Merrell and Wesley Love and grew up in Nitro, WV with her three siblings Zoe, Zanna, and Darryl. Toni attended Marshall University where she met the love of her life and future husband, Joe. A resident of Florida for 60 years, Toni loved working with the kindergartners at Pine Hills and Aloma Elementary schools retiring after 24 years of service. Toni and Joe enjoyed many adventures in their “beloved” motor homes. Toni is survived by her husband of 70 years, Joseph Dwight Powell, children Penny Madden (Bob), Michael Powell (Nancy), Vicki Billings (Rich), Scott Powell (Lynn) and Marc Powell (Lisa) as well as 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

