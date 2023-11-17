CDD 5 considering options for $14,760 in fines at home with reverse mortgage

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors is considering options for $14,760 in fines at a home with a reverse mortgage.

The home is at 1762 Rosebury Loop in the Village of Winifred. In 2021, the property was found to be out of compliance due to overgrown grass and weeds. The owner, Henry Mabry was said to be living out of state at the time and the property was said to be vacant.

The property was brought back into compliance in 2022.

There are $14,760 in fines which have been levied against the property. However the actual amount expended was $325 in maintenance, $1,460 in legal expenses and $150 in staff time, for a total cost of $1,935.

This particular property was in the deed compliance process before the CDD 5 board changed its rule regarding placing liens on out-of-compliance properties.

One option would be to file a small claims case, but it’s unclear who currently owns the property or if the money would be recoverable.

“I am not a believer in forgiving fines, but I don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel to recover $14,760,” said CDD 5 Board Chairman Gary Kadow.