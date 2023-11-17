73.6 F
Friday, November 17, 2023
Juveniles in stolen car lead police on chase down dirt road

By Staff Report

Juveniles in a stolen car led police on a chase down a dirt road prior to being apprehended.

The stolen black 2021 Nissan Rogue was traveling on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at about 2 p.m. Tuesday when the vehicle made an abrupt U-turn and then a quick turn onto Longview Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Police began to pursue the vehicle which turned onto a dirt road which ends at the Lady Lake Public Works building. The vehicle stopped and the three occupants got out and began to flee on foot.

A 17-year-old began running in the direction of the April Hill subdivision. A Fruitland Park Police Department K-9 unit joined in the chase and aided in the teen’s capture. The teen, who had been driving the vehicle, claimed he did not know it was stolen.

A Dell Chromebook from Village View Christian Academy in Fruitland Park was found in the vehicle along with credit cards which belonged to the vehicle’s owner. There were other credit cards stolen from another vehicle.

The teen is facing multiple charges including grand theft auto, fleeing to elude law enforcement and driving without a license.

A second juvenile was also apprehended. He was charged with resisting arrest.

The third juvenile was not captured.

Police Chief Steven Hunt said the juveniles are suspected of committing other crimes in Lady Lake.

He said he was pleased with the way officers handled the situation and worked in concert with Fruitland Park police.

“Careful consideration and judgement were used to bring this event to a safe conclusion,” the chief said.

