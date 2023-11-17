73.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 17, 2023
type here...

Man arrested on warrant after alleged altercation with woman at apartment

By Staff Report
Wiliam Audette
William Audette

A man was arrested on a warrant after an alleged altercation with a woman at an apartment.

William Audette, 25, was arrested this past week on a warrant charging him with battery following the Nov. 2 incident at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake.

The woman was in the apartment attempting to collect her belongings, including a 48-inch television, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. She elevated her leg to help support the television, but Audette grabbed her elevated leg, causing her to fall backward. She suffered bruises which were photographed by police.

The woman completed a sworn statement and a warrant was issued for Audette’s arrest.

The Massachusetts native was arrested Monday by Lake County sheriff’s deputies. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Obnoxious Villagers? Nothing can be further from the truth!

A Village of Hawkins resident challenges a previous letter writer who called Villagers rude and obnoxious. Read her rebuttal.

Trump proved beyond expectations he’d have our backs

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says former President Trump has proven beyond expectations that he’d have our backs.

Get rid of the anonymous complaint process

A Village of St. James resident says it is time to get rid of anonymous complaints and the cowards who use it. Read his Letter to the Editor.

White crosses and driveways are the least of our worries

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that white crosses and driveways are the least of our worries.

Shame on those CDDs still accepting anonymous complaints

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is happy her CDD board stopped accepting anonymous complaints and cannot understand why anonymous complaints are accepted anywhere in The Villages.

Photos