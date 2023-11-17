Man arrested on warrant after alleged altercation with woman at apartment

A man was arrested on a warrant after an alleged altercation with a woman at an apartment.

William Audette, 25, was arrested this past week on a warrant charging him with battery following the Nov. 2 incident at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake.

The woman was in the apartment attempting to collect her belongings, including a 48-inch television, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. She elevated her leg to help support the television, but Audette grabbed her elevated leg, causing her to fall backward. She suffered bruises which were photographed by police.

The woman completed a sworn statement and a warrant was issued for Audette’s arrest.

The Massachusetts native was arrested Monday by Lake County sheriff’s deputies. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.