Friday, November 17, 2023
Obnoxious Villagers? Nothing can be further from the truth!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My friend was visiting from Long Island N.Y. Everywhere we went people were friendly. Wait staff was friendly. Shopkeepers were friendly and helpful. My friend was actually amazed, as she is not used to this. She kept asking if this was an episode of the “Twilight Zone.” As we stepped out of Publix in Magnolia Plaza it was starting to rain. A Publix ambassador appeared with an umbrella over us! We still laugh over this. That’s what I have become accustomed to. I don’t know where the rude and obnoxious people live. It’s not my experience at all.

Paulette Tardugno
Village of Hawkins

 

