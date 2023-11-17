Summerfield woman riding on motorcycle arrested with gun

A Summerfield woman who had been riding as a passenger on a motorcycle was arrested with a gun and drug paraphernalia when she and her male companion stopped to play the slots.

Heather Jan Cook, 40, was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by 36-year-old James Townsend Strange of Silver Springs when they pulled into a Marathon gas station in Silver Springs at about 6 a.m. Thursday, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies had been looking for Strange, who is a six-time convicted felon, in connection with a battery committed with a firearm earlier in the month. The pair were at the slot machines inside the gas station, when they were approached by a deputy.

Cook was found to be in possession of “a small black firearm with a loaded magazine” as well as a digital scale with the residue of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe with the residue of methamphetamine.

Strange was also found to be in possession of a weapon.

Both were taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail.