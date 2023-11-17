73.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 17, 2023
type here...

Trump proved beyond expectations he’d have our backs

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

William, I just read your commentary on the history of things you feel are relevant to our current state of affairs in this country. I am somewhat confused as to your ending about sharing a foxhole. Your position on President Biden, “Do I love Biden? No, but I don’t think he would hurt America.”
Hurt America? This bumbling corrupt Obama puppet has nearly destroyed what that narcissistic, misogynistic egotist billionaire proved just how great this country can be in four years. Would he have our backs? He proved it beyond all expectations. Maybe some of the 7 million illegals Biden has allowed to flood our border will agree with you, most patriotic Americans not so much.

Robert Basye
Village of Piedmont

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Obnoxious Villagers? Nothing can be further from the truth!

A Village of Hawkins resident challenges a previous letter writer who called Villagers rude and obnoxious. Read her rebuttal.

Get rid of the anonymous complaint process

A Village of St. James resident says it is time to get rid of anonymous complaints and the cowards who use it. Read his Letter to the Editor.

White crosses and driveways are the least of our worries

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that white crosses and driveways are the least of our worries.

Shame on those CDDs still accepting anonymous complaints

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is happy her CDD board stopped accepting anonymous complaints and cannot understand why anonymous complaints are accepted anywhere in The Villages.

Villagers can come golf at the Plantation of Leesburg

After the dustup over golfing at Stonecrest, a resident of the Plantation of Leesburg wants Villagers to know they are welcome to golf there.

Photos