Trump proved beyond expectations he’d have our backs

To the Editor:

William, I just read your commentary on the history of things you feel are relevant to our current state of affairs in this country. I am somewhat confused as to your ending about sharing a foxhole. Your position on President Biden, “Do I love Biden? No, but I don’t think he would hurt America.”

Hurt America? This bumbling corrupt Obama puppet has nearly destroyed what that narcissistic, misogynistic egotist billionaire proved just how great this country can be in four years. Would he have our backs? He proved it beyond all expectations. Maybe some of the 7 million illegals Biden has allowed to flood our border will agree with you, most patriotic Americans not so much.

Robert Basye

Village of Piedmont