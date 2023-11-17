Villager could face jail time if home falls back out of compliance

Community Development District 5 officials are keeping a close eye on a home in The Villages that has been a long-time deed compliance headache.

The home at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe was the subject of a hearing Oct. 31 in Sumter County Court.

An injunction was granted which means the homeowner, Barbara Packard who lives there with her adult son, had better not fall back into non-compliance or she could be found in contempt of court.

“The judge could order jail time,” legal counsel Mark Brionez told CDD 5 board supervisors during a meeting Friday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The long saga at the Packard home began with torn screens on the lanai the homeowner refused to repair. It escalated into a hoarding fiasco that upset the entire neighborhood.

In a recent appearance before the board, Packard, who clearly is not in good health, said she was struggling to control her son’s desire to bring home items he had found discarded by other Villagers.

At last count, Packard owed about $25,000 in back fines.

Packard and her late husband bought the home in 2005 for $238,500 and were its original owners.