68.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 18, 2023
type here...

Villager could face jail time if home falls back out of compliance

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 5 officials are keeping a close eye on a home in The Villages that has been a long-time deed compliance headache.

The home at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe was the subject of a hearing Oct. 31 in Sumter County Court.

An injunction was granted which means the homeowner, Barbara Packard who lives there with her adult son, had better not fall back into non-compliance or she could be found in contempt of court.

“The judge could order jail time,” legal counsel Mark Brionez told CDD 5 board supervisors during a meeting Friday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

This photo was taken Friday morning at the home at 1889 Blythewood Loop
This photo was taken Friday morning at the home at 1889 Blythewood Loop.

The long saga at the Packard home began with torn screens on the lanai the homeowner refused to repair. It escalated into a hoarding fiasco that upset the entire neighborhood.

In a recent appearance before the board, Packard, who clearly is not in good health, said she was struggling to control her son’s desire to bring home items he had found discarded by other Villagers.

At last count, Packard owed about $25,000 in back fines.

Packard and her late husband bought the home in 2005 for $238,500 and were its original owners.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Obnoxious Villagers? Nothing can be further from the truth!

A Village of Hawkins resident challenges a previous letter writer who called Villagers rude and obnoxious. Read her rebuttal.

Trump proved beyond expectations he’d have our backs

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says former President Trump has proven beyond expectations that he’d have our backs.

Get rid of the anonymous complaint process

A Village of St. James resident says it is time to get rid of anonymous complaints and the cowards who use it. Read his Letter to the Editor.

White crosses and driveways are the least of our worries

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that white crosses and driveways are the least of our worries.

Shame on those CDDs still accepting anonymous complaints

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is happy her CDD board stopped accepting anonymous complaints and cannot understand why anonymous complaints are accepted anywhere in The Villages.

Photos