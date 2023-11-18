Community Standards will answer questions about deed restrictions

Community Standards representatives will answer questions about deed restrictions during a special presentation later this month.

The event is set for 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 at El Santiago Recreation Center and will be hosted by Community Development District 2 Supervisor Tom Swiers.

What do you know about “external deed restrictions” “and “internal deed restrictions”? How are they different and are you in compliance? Are you aware of changes to District 2’s external deed restrictions that will be voted on by CDD 2 supervisors during their January 2024 meeting? How can you check to determine if you require Architectural Review Committee approval for an “outside” project? How do the new rules work regarding who can submit a complaint regarding your home? These and many other questions will be addressed by Matt Armstrong, head of Resident Services, and Shannon Mattiucci, Community Standards manager.

“The information to be presented and the questions to be answered should be of significant interest to every District 2 homeowner since deed restrictions affect all of us! For sure, this Q&A meeting will be one of the most important meetings I have hosted. I encourage you to attend. You’ll be glad you did,” Swiers said.

For more information, call Swiers at (847) 951-2230 or send an email to Tom.Swiers@DistrictGov.org.