Saturday, November 18, 2023
Correcting the record on golf carts and right of way

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

A few days ago a lady submitted a letter in which she stated “golf carts do not have the right of way on a road, cars do.”
This is incorrect and a common misconception – but not normally for long term residents. Note that The Villages is a designated golf cart community.
When a golf cart is on a road or section of a road that is authorized for golf cart use, such as in a neighborhood, the cart has the same right of way as a car. The cart also has the same obligation to follow the rules of the road.
For instance, if a car turns left into a carts path in a place the cart is allowed, the car’s driver will be at fault.

Nick Walters
Village of De La Vista North

 

Photos