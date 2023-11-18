Correcting the record on golf carts and right of way

To the Editor:

A few days ago a lady submitted a letter in which she stated “golf carts do not have the right of way on a road, cars do.”

This is incorrect and a common misconception – but not normally for long term residents. Note that The Villages is a designated golf cart community.

When a golf cart is on a road or section of a road that is authorized for golf cart use, such as in a neighborhood, the cart has the same right of way as a car. The cart also has the same obligation to follow the rules of the road.

For instance, if a car turns left into a carts path in a place the cart is allowed, the car’s driver will be at fault.

Nick Walters

Village of De La Vista North