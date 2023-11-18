66.7 F
Jaguar owner runs over event staffer during car show in The Villages

By Staff Report

The owner of a Jaguar on display Saturday at a car show in The Villages ran over a member of the event staff during a dispute.

The silver convertible Jaguar XK-E was on display at the monthly Cruise In at Spanish Springs Town Square.

This Jaguar hit a special events staffer during Cruise In Saturday at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The owner got into an argument with a special events staffer who works for The Villages. The Jaguar owner put the car into reverse and deliberately hit the special events staffer, according to preliminary information from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The special events staffer suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

The Jaguar owner was taken to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital for a medical evaluation. He will be facing charges, police indicated.

The name of the driver and the event staffer were not available.

The Jaguar was towed from the scene by Kling Towing.

The Jaguar was towed away by Kling Towing.

