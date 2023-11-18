Villager won’t be prosecuted in attack on paramedic at Del Mar Gate

A Villager will not be prosecuted in an attack on an emergency worker caring for a person who fell from a golf cart near the Del Mar Gate.

The accident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. March 3 at the intersection of Del Mar Drive at Avenida Central near Spanish Springs Town Square. The Villages Public Safety Department responded to the scene.

James Milton Creed, 72, of the Village of Mallory Square interfered in the care the emergency personnel were trying to provide for the injured person, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The Massachusetts native grabbed a paramedic by the arm and ripped off his watch, the report said.

When a police officer attempted to take the Massachusetts native into custody, he pulled away from the officer.

Creed was arrested on charges of battery on a firefighter/paramedic and resisting arrest.

Creed was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract earlier this year. Lake County Court records indicate he completed the program and no information will be filed in the case.