78 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 18, 2023
type here...

Villager won’t be prosecuted in attack on paramedic at Del Mar Gate

By Staff Report
James Milton Creed 1
James Milton Creed

A Villager will not be prosecuted in an attack on an emergency worker caring for a person who fell from a golf cart near the Del Mar Gate.

The accident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. March 3 at the intersection of Del Mar Drive at Avenida Central near Spanish Springs Town Square. The Villages Public Safety Department responded to the scene.

James Milton Creed, 72, of the Village of Mallory Square interfered in the care the emergency personnel were trying to provide for the injured person, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The Massachusetts native grabbed a paramedic by the arm and ripped off his watch, the report said.

When a police officer attempted to take the Massachusetts native into custody, he pulled away from the officer.

Creed was arrested on charges of battery on a firefighter/paramedic and resisting arrest.

Creed was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract earlier this year. Lake County Court records indicate he completed the program and no information will be filed in the case.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The standards are in place for a reason

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident contends the standards are in place for a reason and they should be enforced.

Correcting the record on golf carts and right of way

A reader from the Village of De La Vista North wants to correct the record with regard to golf carts and the right of way.

Golfers welcome at Del Webb Spruce Creek!

A resident of Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club invites Villagers and others to come golf at their course.

Obnoxious Villagers? Nothing can be further from the truth!

A Village of Hawkins resident challenges a previous letter writer who called Villagers rude and obnoxious. Read her rebuttal.

Trump proved beyond expectations he’d have our backs

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says former President Trump has proven beyond expectations that he’d have our backs.

Photos