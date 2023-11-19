Mary Jane Settles, 78, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on November 19, 2023. Mary was born on July 20, 1945 in Washington, IN, to her parents; Oris “Wat” and Hallie Edith (Gregory) Jones.

Mary moved to The Villages from Washington, IN in 2004. Within her community, Mary was a social butterfly with a very positive and determined personality. Mary was also highly intelligent and worked for Vincennes University for 27 years as a software engineer.

Mary and her husband of 54 years, Bill, shared amazing memories of their travels together throughout the years. She would also be described by her husband as a selfless angel. Mary will be missed greatly and remembered fondly as being a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Mary is survived by her adoring husband, Bill Settles, her son; Jacy Settles and his wife Sandra, and two grandsons; Liam (10) and Kofi (8).

Mary is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Martha Sue Jones.