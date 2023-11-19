78.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 19, 2023
type here...

Mary Jane Settles

By Staff Report

Mary Jane Settles, 78, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on November 19, 2023. Mary was born on July 20, 1945 in Washington, IN, to her parents; Oris “Wat” and Hallie Edith (Gregory) Jones.

Mary moved to The Villages from Washington, IN in 2004. Within her community, Mary was a social butterfly with a very positive and determined personality. Mary was also highly intelligent and worked for Vincennes University for 27 years as a software engineer.

Mary and her husband of 54 years, Bill, shared amazing memories of their travels together throughout the years. She would also be described by her husband as a selfless angel. Mary will be missed greatly and remembered fondly as being a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Mary is survived by her adoring husband, Bill Settles, her son; Jacy Settles and his wife Sandra, and two grandsons; Liam (10) and Kofi (8).

Mary is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Martha Sue Jones.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump wants to be a dictator

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills writes that former President Trump wants to be a dictator.

Either a house is in compliance or it is not in compliance

A Village of De La Vista West resident contends either a house is in compliance or it is not in compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump does not have our backs

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes issue with a previous letter writer who praised former President Trump’s leadership.

The standards are in place for a reason

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident contends the standards are in place for a reason and they should be enforced.

Correcting the record on golf carts and right of way

A reader from the Village of De La Vista North wants to correct the record with regard to golf carts and the right of way.

Photos