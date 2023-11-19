Sumter Commission condemns HAMAS and pledges support for Israel

The Sumter Commission has condemned “the unprovoked and barbaric massacre” by HAMAS and pledged its support for Israel.

Sumter Commission Chairman Craig Estep presented the proclamation to Dennis Roth, president of Temple Shalom during last week’s commission meeting at Everglades Recreation Center in The Villages.

“We pray for the people of the State of Israel and all those affected by this unjustified and heinous massacre and an end to the terrorist groups and those that fund and support them,” Estep wrote in the proclamation.

You can read the entire proclamation at this link: 2.d_Proclamation_of_Support_of_Israel