Sunday, November 19, 2023
Sumter Commission condemns HAMAS and pledges support for Israel

By Meta Minton

The Sumter Commission has condemned “the unprovoked and barbaric massacre” by HAMAS and pledged its support for Israel.

Sumter Commission Chairman Craig Estep presented the proclamation to Dennis Roth, president of Temple Shalom during last week’s commission meeting at Everglades Recreation Center in The Villages.

County Chairman Craig Estep, center, presented the proclamation to representatives of the Jewish community

“We pray for the people of the State of Israel and all those affected by this unjustified and heinous massacre and an end to the terrorist groups and those that fund and support them,” Estep wrote in the proclamation.

