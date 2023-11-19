65.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 19, 2023
type here...

Supervisor of Elections will discuss changing election laws at LWV event

By Staff Report
William Keen
William Keen

Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Bill Keen will discuss changing election laws at an event hosted by the Tri-County League of Women Voters.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27 at the Fruitland Park Library at 604 W. Berckman St. The event is open to members of the public.

Since 2024 is a presidential election year, there will be more races on the ballot than in off-year elections. Counties elect Supervisors of Elections, Sheriffs, Court Clerks, Property Appraisers, Tax Collectors as well as members of their Water Authority and Hospital Boards. Florida Primary Elections in 2024 may be your only opportunity to vote for a local candidate, if they are running unopposed.

Learn more at lwvtrifl.org

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump wants to be a dictator

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills writes that former President Trump wants to be a dictator.

Either a house is in compliance or it is not in compliance

A Village of De La Vista West resident contends either a house is in compliance or it is not in compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump does not have our backs

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes issue with a previous letter writer who praised former President Trump’s leadership.

The standards are in place for a reason

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident contends the standards are in place for a reason and they should be enforced.

Correcting the record on golf carts and right of way

A reader from the Village of De La Vista North wants to correct the record with regard to golf carts and the right of way.

Photos