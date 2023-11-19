Thomas J. Louth

July 04, 1943 – November 14, 2023

Thomas J Louth, 80, of the The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully in his home on November 14, 2023. He was surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He was the beloved husband of Helen M. (Willams) Louth for 57 years. Born on July 4, 1943 in Providence, Rhode Island he was the son of the late Thomas Joseph and Catherine Teresa (McCaffrey) Louth.

Before moving to Florida, Tom was a lifetime resident of Rhode Island. He graduated from LaSalle Academy (1962). He then went on to Providence College School of Technology (1964). Tom worked for Allendale and American Universal Insurance Companies. Tom and Helen were also the owners of The Hope Chest consignment stores.

To know Tom was to love him. He was a sweet, kind and generous man who devoted his life to his family and friends. He was known for his hospitality and was happiest when his house was filled with company, and he was cooking for everyone. Tom’s other love was travel. While traveling, he never missed a chance to visit all the sites and learn the local culture. In his later years, Tom loved living in The Villages where he made many friends and enjoyed playing golf regularly.

His devotion to his family took precedence over all else. In addition to his wife Helen, he leaves behind his four daughters, Lisa Forward, Marybeth Pereira and husband Ed, Erin Degulis and husband Matt, Cailleen Bernardi and husband Joe. Tom was the loving Papa of Kelly and Kristen Forward, Brittany Franco, Grace Mohr, Tommy Pereira, Bridget, Henry and Teddy Bernardi, and the great grandfather of Jamie Franco.

He also leaves behind his brother, John P. Louth. Tom was predeceased by his sisters Catherine T. and Ann M. Louth.

Tom will be missed by so many. A celebration of life will be held a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Francis Breadline Or Doctors Without Borders.