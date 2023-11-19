65.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Villager escapes conviction on DUI charge after crashing golf cart at gate

By Staff Report
James Mark Snuggs
A Villager has escaped conviction on a drunk driving charge after crashing his golf cart at the gate at the entrance to the Village of Belle Aire.

A woman driving into the Village of Belle Aire noticed the overturned Yamaha golf cart at about 9:30 p.m. July 6, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the golf cart, later identified as 62-year-old James Mark Snuggs of the Birchbrook Villas, was still in the driver’s seat, being held in by his seatbelt. He was able to unbuckle himself and climbed out of the golf cart. Two unidentified men came upon the scene and were able to get the golf cart upright before first responders arrived on the scene. The Villages Public Safety Department arrived and performed a medical evaluation, but Snuggs declined treatment.

It appeared the North Carolina native was impaired and a deputy invited him to participate in field sobriety exercises. He refused and was placed under arrest on a charge of driving under the influence. He also refused to provide a breath sample. Prior to towing, an inventory of the golf cart turned up cooler which contained four unopened Miller Lite beer bottles and two bottles of water.

Last week in Sumter County Court, Snuggs’ attorney won a reduction of the DUI charge to reckless driving. He  paid a fine/court costs of $688.50

