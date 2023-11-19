78.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 19, 2023
type here...

Villager honored for efforts to educate others about American history

By Staff Report

The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has awarded the DAR America 250! Commendation medal and certificate to Jack Ciotti of The Villages. 

This commendation recognizes individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary efforts to honor the men and women who achieved American independence and also educate others about their service and sacrifice. 

Jack Ciotti receives the commendation from Chapter Regent Linda Fraser.
Jack Ciotti receives the commendation from Chapter Regent Linda Fraser.

Ciotti has presented historical programs for this Chapter and many other clubs in our community and participates in historical events throughout Central Florida, including the historic Baker House in Wildwood.  He helped form the Early American History Club seven years ago and continues to serve on its steering committee.

Ciotti  taught history at the middle school level in his professional career and continues to teach about America’s founding as a substitute teacher at The Villages Elementary Charter School. Ciotti assisted with the two most recent Constitution Day events by providing authentic clothing for WMHS students.  He also teaches at The Enrichment Academy in The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump wants to be a dictator

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills writes that former President Trump wants to be a dictator.

Either a house is in compliance or it is not in compliance

A Village of De La Vista West resident contends either a house is in compliance or it is not in compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump does not have our backs

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes issue with a previous letter writer who praised former President Trump’s leadership.

The standards are in place for a reason

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident contends the standards are in place for a reason and they should be enforced.

Correcting the record on golf carts and right of way

A reader from the Village of De La Vista North wants to correct the record with regard to golf carts and the right of way.

Photos