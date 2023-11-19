Villager honored for efforts to educate others about American history

The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has awarded the DAR America 250! Commendation medal and certificate to Jack Ciotti of The Villages.

This commendation recognizes individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary efforts to honor the men and women who achieved American independence and also educate others about their service and sacrifice.

Ciotti has presented historical programs for this Chapter and many other clubs in our community and participates in historical events throughout Central Florida, including the historic Baker House in Wildwood. He helped form the Early American History Club seven years ago and continues to serve on its steering committee.

Ciotti taught history at the middle school level in his professional career and continues to teach about America’s founding as a substitute teacher at The Villages Elementary Charter School. Ciotti assisted with the two most recent Constitution Day events by providing authentic clothing for WMHS students. He also teaches at The Enrichment Academy in The Villages.