Villagers can start booking reservations for New Year’s Eve on Dec. 1

Villagers can start booking reservations on Dec. 1 for New Year’s Eve celebrations at recreation centers.
Applications can be downloaded at districtgov.org and sent to roomreservations@districtgov.org.
For more information, call (352) 674-1800.
