Detour will be set up for asphalt repairs to golf cart path

By Staff Report

District Property Management will be performing asphalt repairs along the multi-modal path between the south side of Saddlebrook Recreation Center to the north side of Tunnel B10. The multi-modal path will be blocked off and a detour will be visibly marked. The detour will run along the concrete pathway of the Saddlebrook Executive Golf Course. The work is tentatively scheduled to start on Tuesday, Nov. 21 and to conclude on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. If you have any questions or would like more information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.

