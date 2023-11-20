DUI suspect struggles through field sobriety exercises in driveway in The Villages

A woman suspected of driving impaired struggled through field sobriety exercises in the driveway of a home in The Villages.

Sheila Brandner, 51, of Inverness, was driving a blue Toyota passenger car when she was involved in a traffic crash at about 3 p.m. Saturday in the area of Morse Boulevard and San Marino Drive, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Her eyes were bloodshot and she appeared unsteady on her feet.

She was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises in the driveway of a home in the 600 block of San Marino Drive in the Village of De La Vista North. During one of the exercises, she was asked to take nine steps, but kept going and took 17 steps. In other exercises, she swayed and struggled to keep her balance.

A search of her vehicle turned up numerous pills, including Gabapentin, Aydroxiyzine, Avetianine and Trazodone. She claimed the pills had been prescribed for her, but had no proof of the prescription. Marijuana was also found in her car.

Brandner was transported to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood to be checked out. While there, she agreed to submit to a blood sample for the investigation.

When she was being booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, a bag containing .2 grams of marijuana was found in her purse.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and drug possession. Bond was set at $1,500.