Monday, November 20, 2023
I don’t want to start believing in conspiracies

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Well, it’s starting to happen. I don’t want to start believing in conspiracies, but in today’s Daily Sun there were Two obituaries for guys nicknamed Dick. Usually, when I write an article, attempting to educate some of our lesser informed residents, there is always a few posters that make some disparaging remarks about my name. Could they have formed an organization to rid the world of us? I hope not because who will be left to help the uninformed folks who don’t get out much?

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

Photos