A large alligator has been captured and removed from Brownwood Paddock Square.

Wildwood police officers were summoned to the square this weekend where they blocked off a roadway until trappers could arrive to take the large alligator away.

For some, it evoked memories of Larry the Alligator, a once-famous reptile who lived in a pond at Brownwood. Larry became quite large, because too many people were feeding him. The celebrity alligator was taken away and became an attraction at Gatorland.