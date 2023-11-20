Man with history of driving without license lands in jail again

A man with a history of driving without a license landed in jail again.

Gage Thaniel Matthews, 25, of Wildwood, was driving blue 2005 Pontiac Vibe with Tennessee license plates at about 6 p.m. Sunday on State Road 44 at U.S. 301 when he was spotted by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy who was aware of Matthews’ driving history.

During a traffic stop, the deputy confirmed that Matthews did not have a valid license and that he was arrested for driving without a license in 2021 in West Virginia, in 2019 in Sumter County and 2013 in Marion County. He was also arrested in 2017 on drug charges in Marion County.

He was arrested on a charge or driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.