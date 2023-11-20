72 F
The Villages
Monday, November 20, 2023
Unlicensed driver with Nicaraguan passport arrested after running stop sign

By Staff Report
Luis David Vallejos
Luis David Vallejos

An unlicensed driver with a Nicaraguan passport was arrested after running a stop sign.

Luis David Vallejos, 29, of Leesburg, was driving a silver Ford Focus at about 1 p.m. Saturday when he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign at North Stokes Street and East Warm Springs Avenue in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Vallejos presented the deputy with a Nicaraguan passport. A computer check confirmed that Vallejos has never been issued a driver’s license in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

