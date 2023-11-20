Villagers’ attitude towards visitors

To the Editor:

My husband, one-year-old daughter, and I had to come to The Villages for my husband’s work, for six weeks. Prior to getting here we did a lot of research and found there were plenty of things to do and see in this area. We couldn’t wait to get here! Within 24 hours of getting to The Villages we were ready to leave and never come back. Don’t get me wrong, we have had encounters with some friendly people, but 9 out of 10 of the people we run into are very rude. They make it clear they don’t want you in their town.

We have been talked down to by so many people in the short time we have been here. most of the people in this town have a great way of making you feel very UN-welcome. I know every town has rude people, but I’ve never been in a more unfriendly community. No one smiles back at us or waves back when we pass on the golf cart. I’m sure this is a great place to live if you are 55+ and accepted by the community, but as a young family here visiting short term, it has been miserable. We are counting down the days to get out of here and not have to be around such bitter people all the time. I hope that that these residents just don’t like young people in their town, and that they’re just not all around miserable people to everyone all the time!

Rebecca Earls

staying in Village of Santiago