Arrest report sheds light on alleged Jaguar assault at town square

The release of an arrest report is shedding additional light on an event at a car show when an angry Villager “purposely” backed over a member of the event staff.

Anthony Michael Guerra, 76, of the Village of Dunedin, was driving his silver Jaguar convertible at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday when he arrived at the monthly Cruise In at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The Illinois native was “belligerent” and a member of The Villages Entertainment Event Staff ordered him to leave, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Guerra threw a piece of paper out of his car, looked at the staffer who had ordered him to leave and put his car in reverse. He “revved” the engine and “purposely and maliciously” backed into the staffer, who wound up on the Jaguar’s luggage rack.

Several witnesses provided sworn affidavits, backing up the staffer’s version of events.

The staffer was taken to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Guerra began to “shake uncontrollably” and was taken by ambulance by The Villages Public Safety Department to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. Upon his release, he was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He remains free on $5,000 bond. He is set for felony arraignment Dec. 11 in Lake County Court.