Asphalt work rescheduled for multi-modal path near Saddlebrook

Asphalt work which had been scheduled this week for the multi-modal path near Saddlebrook Recreation Center has been pushed back until next week.

The asphalt repairs will take place on the multi-modal path between the south side of Saddlebrook Recreation Center to the north side of Tunnel B10.

The multi-modal path will be blocked off and a detour will be visibly marked. The detour will run along the concrete pathway of the Saddlebrook Executive Golf Course. The work is tentatively scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 27 and end Tuesday, Nov. 28.