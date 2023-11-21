72.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
type here...

Asphalt work rescheduled for multi-modal path near Saddlebrook

By Staff Report

Asphalt work which had been scheduled this week for the multi-modal path near Saddlebrook Recreation Center has been pushed back until next week.

The asphalt repairs will take place on the multi-modal path between the south side of Saddlebrook Recreation Center to the north side of Tunnel B10.

This diagram shows the detour
This diagram shows the detour.

The multi-modal path will be blocked off and a detour will be visibly marked. The detour will run along the concrete pathway of the Saddlebrook Executive Golf Course. The work is tentatively scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 27 and end Tuesday, Nov. 28.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What is the big deal with anonymous complaints?

What is the big deal with anonymous complaints? A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident has an answer.

Answer to Trump wanting to be a dictator

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, defends former President Trump after another letter writer claimed Trump simply wants to be a dictator.

Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenway could be in jeopardy

A reader from Ocala warns that the beautiful Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenway could be in jeopardy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villagers’ attitude towards visitors

A woman staying in The Villages for six weeks says residents have been very rude to her. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I don’t want to start believing in conspiracies

A Village of Pennecamp resident says he doesn’t want to start believing in conspiracies, but maybe he has a reason.

Photos