72.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
type here...

Villager’s ‘problem child’ lands in jail after caught at wheel of mother’s car

By Staff Report
Lyn Ellen Kaminski
Lyn Ellen Kaminski

A Villager’s “problem child” landed in jail after she was caught at the wheel of her mother’s car.

Lyn Ellen Kaminski, 60, of the Village of Silver Lake, was driving a silver Toyota passenger car at 3:46 p.m. Monday southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she was pulled over for not having a valid registration, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The registration had expired in 2021. She also had no proof of insurance.

A check revealed Kaminski’s license has been permanently revoked for multiple convictions for driving under the influence.

In 2016, Kaminski beat a DUI conviction after hitting a power pole on Griffin Avenue. She was suspected driving drunk and was taken to the hospital in Leesburg to be checked out. She fled the ER with an IV in her arm. The prosecutor’s office eventually dropped the case. At the time, Kaminski’s mother described her to police as her “problem child.”

Kaminski is currently on probation. At the time of the traffic stop on Monday in Fruitland Park, a cut straw with the residue of heroin was found in her purse.

The Cleveland, Ohio native was arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $11,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What is the big deal with anonymous complaints?

What is the big deal with anonymous complaints? A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident has an answer.

Answer to Trump wanting to be a dictator

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, defends former President Trump after another letter writer claimed Trump simply wants to be a dictator.

Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenway could be in jeopardy

A reader from Ocala warns that the beautiful Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenway could be in jeopardy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villagers’ attitude towards visitors

A woman staying in The Villages for six weeks says residents have been very rude to her. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I don’t want to start believing in conspiracies

A Village of Pennecamp resident says he doesn’t want to start believing in conspiracies, but maybe he has a reason.

Photos