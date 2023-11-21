To the Editor:

What is the big deal with anonymous complaints? You want to fight neighbor against neighbor. If everyone followed the deed restrictions, they agreed to when they moved here there would be no one to turn in. The only issue I see is when an anonymous complaint is turned in, The Villages should inspect the neighborhood to see if anyone else has the same violation to take away from your neighbor having the same violation and not being turned in.

What is the point of having deed restrictions if sone of the residents do what they want and no one to enforce the rules?

Bottom line, follow your deed restrictions and no one can put a complaint in against you. And shame on you if you do and get caught.

Tom Singer

Haciendas of Mission Hills