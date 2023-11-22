74.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By Staff Report
July 02, 1944 – November 14, 2023

Bruce Lawrence Jansen, 79, of West Seneca, New York and The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully from cancer on Tuesday November 14, 2023. He was born in Buffalo, New York on July 2, 1944 to Anna and Lawrence Jansen.

Bruce attended Amherst Central Schools and then graduated with high honors from Michigan State University in 1967 with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting. He worked in western New York as a public and industrial accountant, and then as a certified financial planner where he continued his work with LPL Financial until early 2023.

Bruce had a lifelong passion for cars and model trains. At age 5 he was able to identify the make, model and year of any vehicle that drove by his house. He enjoyed Formula 1 and Indy car racing, owned sports and classic cars, and even collected dinky model cars. Throughout his life, Bruce enjoyed travelling, bicycling, and watching the New York Yankees, football and hockey. He was a true Buffalonian in his support for Buffalo’s professional hockey and football teams. Bruce was a long time member of the Niagara Frontier Bicycle club and logged over 100,000 miles on his bicycles. He was very active in both Western New York and The Villages where he had spent time skiing, golfing, pattern dancing to country music, playing pickle ball, attending concerts or automotive events and gathering with his many friends for a good meal.

Bruce is survived by many special lifelong friends and cousins. He is also survived by his daughter Erika Freeman (Mike), grandsons Andrew, Colin, and Mathew Freeman (Elizabeth); and by his daughter Leslie Webb (Brian), and bonus grandchildren Christian and Lexie Webb. He was proceeded in death by his parents and step-mother, Daisy Jansen.

His life will be celebrated in both Florida and New York, details are not yet available. Donations in Bruce’s memory can be made to Roswell Cancer Center or the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

