74.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
type here...

He’s the definition of a brainwashed MAGA cult member

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Ken Sulko is the definition of a brainwashed MAGA cult member.

Harry Ball
Lady Lake

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Residents are paying for another Band-Aid on golf cart path

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on repairs to a section of the multi-modal path.

Response to letter ‘setting the record straight on golf cart right of way’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident dives into the debate over the right of way when it comes to golf carts.

What is the big deal with anonymous complaints?

What is the big deal with anonymous complaints? A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident has an answer.

Answer to Trump wanting to be a dictator

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, defends former President Trump after another letter writer claimed Trump simply wants to be a dictator.

Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenway could be in jeopardy

A reader from Ocala warns that the beautiful Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenway could be in jeopardy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos