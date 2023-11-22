John Richard Ramirez II, of Dunedin, Florida, passed away on November 13, 2023, in Summerfield, Florida. John was born in Horton, Kansas to John R. Ramirez Sr. and Darlene Ramirez on January 12, 1950. He graduated from Horton High School and Platte County Technical College in Missouri. He married the love of his life, Marcy Villanueva, on August 25, 1972, in Topeka, Kansas.

John was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Army. He was awarded the following: National Defense service medal, Vietnam service medal, Vietnam campaign medal, Army commendation medal, Air medal, and the Bronze Star.

John was a loving husband and father; devoted to his family. He had a heart of gold! John would go out of his way to help his family, friends, and anyone he knew needed it. John enjoyed the holidays. He enjoyed Christmas most of all. He loved to play Santa. He loved & enjoyed making others happy, always putting others first.

John loved, cared and doted over his wife of 50 years along with his 5 children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. John recently renewed his wedding vows to his wife Marcy, of 50 years, on December 10, 2022, at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in Summerfield, Florida.

John is preceded in death by his mother, Darlene “Dottie” Ramirez; father; John R. Ramirez Sr.; and brother, Joseph Eugene “Geno” Ramirez.

John is survived by his Wife Marcy Ramirez; Daughter: Marcella (Cita) Delatorre-Shapiro and husband Christopher; Son: Everardo G. Ramirez; Daughter: Yolanda N. Dzierzyk and husband Joseph; Daughter: C. Monique Shaw, and husband Craig; Son: John (Ricky) R. Ramirez III. Sister: Julie Bacon and husband Bobby. Grandchildren: Nicholas Reinsch, Bernadette Carrier and husband David, Brittany Dooley and husband Don, Christopher Shapiro and wife Lisa, Stephanie Shapiro, Jennifer Hardy, Christian Ramirez, Nichola Shaw, Shyla Shaw, and Ian Shaw. Great-Grandchildren: Sophia Woolfolk, Savannah Reinsch, Sebastian Carrier, Madison Hardy, Andy Shapiro, Mason Hardy, Xavier Carrier, and Anthony Reinsch. Godchildren: Jessie Bryant, Brian Ramirez, and Bobby VanNatter. Along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Viewing and Prayer of the Rosary 3-5pm, Monday, November 27, 2023, at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services. 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at St. Mark the Evangelist, 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield, FL 34491. Burial will immediately follow at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513.

John’s family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Mohit Mathavan, Dr. Michel Usberghi, Gil Zelik, Rachel Usberghi, the 3rd Floor staff of the HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, and the Hospice of Marion County nurses and staff.