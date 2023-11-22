Marjorie Fitchett Joslin, age 87, a resident of The Villages, FL for 18 years, left her earthly life in the early hours of November 16, 2023, and immediately entered the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Marjorie was born to Jourdia C. and Margaret F. Elliott Byrum of Norfolk, VA. She graduated with honors from Maury High School in Norfolk. In addition to being a devoted wife and homemaker, Marjorie was employed over the years as Nursery School teacher, choir director, office administrator for Johnson Controls, and office manager of a German Manufacturing Company in Virginia Beach, VA.

Marjorie was first married for 10 years to Eugene Fitchett, who was tragically killed in an automobile accident in 1965. They had two children, Stephen and Lessie. Approximately two years after the accident, Marjorie met Ivan Joslin at Thalia Lynn Baptist Church in Virginia Beach. He had three children, Beverly, Brian, and Michael. Ivan and Marjorie were married in that same Baptist Church on November 9, 1968. Over the next 55 years they moved seven times between Virginia, South Carolina, and Florida, winding up in The Villages.

Marjorie was a very giving person and loved her family. She also enjoyed music, especially singing, and playing hymns on the piano and organ at home. Both she and Ivan were members of the choir at First Baptist Church at The Villages. In addition to her love of music, Marjorie enjoyed planting flowers, cooking, and sending cards for all occasions. In addition, Marjorie and Ivan were involved in running the concession stand for football games at Summerville High School (Summerville, SC), antique car clubs in Virginia Beach, and most recently were involved with the football and music Booster Clubs at The Villages High School.

About two years ago, Marjorie was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and suffered a stroke last December which left her bedridden for the last 11 months. Over those 11 months, she received constant attention from her family and the caring staff of Watercrest Assisted Living and “Cornerstone Hospice at Home”.

Marjorie is survived by her husband Ivan; son Stephen Fitchett (Ruby) of Summerville, SC; daughter Beverly Nobles (Jim) of The Villages; daughter Lessie Crosson (Randy) of Sarasota, FL; son Brian Joslin (Jan) of Summerville, SC; son Michael Joslin (Carole) of Windsor, VA; nine grand-children; thirteen great-grandchildren; and sister Lois Price (Ray) of Chesapeake, Va.

A Celebration of Life Service for Marjorie will be held Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 PM at the First Baptist Church at The Villages with a visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at a later date at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, Virginia.

The service may be viewed online at First Baptist Church at The Villages Facebook page, on youtube, or at the church’s website www.fbcvillages.org