Response to letter ‘setting the record straight on golf cart right of way’

To the Editor:

I think we all understand that when on the streets, golf carts must follow the rules of the road. That said, I think it would be wise to consider that the average golf cart weighs in at just 800 pounds where as the average car weighs almost 4,000 pounds. Saying the cart has the right of way is technically and practically a semantic point. A confrontation between cart and a car is even more lopsided than an MMA match between a high school girls tennis player and an NFL nose tackle. Yes, sometimes technically the cart has the right of way. That said, it would be wise to remember that a golf cart will not win any arguments with a car. Drive according. Sometimes it’s better to concede the right of way, for everyone’s sake.

Joseph Kelly

Village of Virginia Trace