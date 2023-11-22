Trash collection schedules in The Villages impacted by Thanksgiving holiday

The Villages District Office has released information about trash pickup over the Thanksgiving holiday:

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 23. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 25

Community Development District 12 and the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney

If you live in Community Development District 12 of the Village of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

Community Development District 13 (excluding Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and District 14

If you live in Community Development District 13 (excluding Village of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and District 14, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 23. Next collection will be on Monday, Nov. 27

Lady Lake/Lake County sections of The Villages

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11 or 14), Thursday collection will be moved to Friday, Nov. 24 and Friday collection will be moved to Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 23. Collection will be on Monday, Nov. 27.

Middleton Community Development District

If you live in Middleton Community Development District A, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.