Rick Ribble Jr. of the Village of DeSoto got his first hole-in-one Nov. 17 at the Longleaf Executive Golf Course.

He scored the lucky ace at Hole #4.

He happens to have a YouTube channel called GolfingTheVillages, which is dedicated to all things golfing in The Villages.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com